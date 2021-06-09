XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Holdings Lifted by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 383.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares during the period. XPEL accounts for 9.2% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,331,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 365,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $141,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,784,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,307,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,022 shares of company stock worth $11,570,946. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.52. 439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,999. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 106.94 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.69. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XPEL shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

