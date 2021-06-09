XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $230.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

