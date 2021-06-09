Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.39

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 180728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YGR shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.32 million and a PE ratio of 10.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34.

In related news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$43,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$380,796.29.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

