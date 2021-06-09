Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.46

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 7622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YZCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.