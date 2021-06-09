Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rating Increased to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on YARIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $28.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.06. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

