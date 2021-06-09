Ycash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $44,028.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Ycash has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $44,028.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00394432 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00182365 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00244069 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014402 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004214 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004269 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,225,294 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.