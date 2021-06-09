YOUengine (YOUC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00068394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.28 or 0.00914397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.59 or 0.08972289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00049274 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine (YOUC) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

