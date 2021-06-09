Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.83) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSSE shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,129 shares of company stock worth $147,444. 63.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $13,670,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $465.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.63. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.55.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

