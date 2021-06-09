Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of CMC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,508. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $34.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 307,618 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 418,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,982,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

