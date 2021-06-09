Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.23 Million

Brokerages expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post $51.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.63 million and the lowest is $50.26 million. Cryoport reported sales of $9.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 445.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $210.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.52 million to $212.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $257.82 million, with estimates ranging from $242.61 million to $281.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

CYRX stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.14.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,001 shares of company stock worth $793,041. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

