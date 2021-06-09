Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Dropbox reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $29.47.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,602 shares of company stock worth $2,021,762. 23.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

