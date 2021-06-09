Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 542,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,630,000 after buying an additional 402,685 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after buying an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000,578 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 505,843 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

