Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Post $1.58 EPS

Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.51. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.77. 18,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,033. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $110.29 and a 52-week high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,595 shares of company stock worth $3,935,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,160,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

