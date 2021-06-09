Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 12.8% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after acquiring an additional 463,619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,641 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 40.8% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,913,000 after acquiring an additional 914,735 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OUT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 55,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,390. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

