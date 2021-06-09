Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.90. Pfizer posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

PFE stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.56. 669,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,600,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

