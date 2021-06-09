Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Post $1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.04. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.99. 372,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,600,703. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $330.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

