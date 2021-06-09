Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $938.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce sales of $938.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $869.36 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $85.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 995.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,126. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.01. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

