Zacks: Analysts Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. HealthEquity posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.96. 592,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,647. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

