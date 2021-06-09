Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.22). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04.

Several analysts have commented on ALDX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $747.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

