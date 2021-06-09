Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.06). American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings per share of ($1.79) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,212,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 236,225 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,947,000 after acquiring an additional 978,813 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

