Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Announce $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. CMC Materials posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

CCMP stock traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $152.36. 1,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,527. CMC Materials has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $132,376,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

