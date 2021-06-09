Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.96 Million

Brokerages expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report sales of $36.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.51 million. Greenlane reported sales of $32.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $156.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.93 million to $156.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $205.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million.

GNLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN remained flat at $$4.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,694. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $361.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $210,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,381.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $180,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,930 shares in the company, valued at $658,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,500 shares of company stock valued at $682,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter valued at $135,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Greenlane during the first quarter worth $325,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 239.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

