Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 219.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of HCCI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. 748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,143. The stock has a market cap of $730.36 million, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

