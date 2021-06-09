Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 683,675 shares of company stock worth $11,110,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $28,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 9,017,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,844,824. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

