Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Will Post Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) will report $3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06. Medifast reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year earnings of $13.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $13.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.11 to $15.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Medifast’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MED. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $298.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.84. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $99.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total transaction of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Medifast by 88.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Medifast by 77.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 25,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

