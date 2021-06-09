Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.32. Medtronic posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.01. The company had a trading volume of 123,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,981. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

