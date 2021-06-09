Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce sales of $11.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.92 billion and the highest is $11.20 billion. NIKE reported sales of $6.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $43.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.99 billion to $43.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.87 billion to $50.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

NKE traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,889,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. NIKE has a one year low of $93.44 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

