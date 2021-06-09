Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Post $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

NYSE:SNX traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.08. 1,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,888. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.75. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $513,427.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,051 shares of company stock worth $4,421,470 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 58.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in SYNNEX by 960.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 576,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,500,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in SYNNEX by 52.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.