Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will report $57.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $114.50 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $66.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $273.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.76 million to $413.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $610.18 million, with estimates ranging from $234.86 million to $985.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $520,015.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,097.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $242,249.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,294 shares of company stock worth $2,893,803 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.51. 420,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,824. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of -1.78. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

