Zacks: Brokerages Expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. BOX reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $26.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

