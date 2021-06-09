Zacks: Brokerages Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to announce $61.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.30 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $21.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 181.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $271.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.56 million to $279.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $311.68 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $347.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 62.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 968,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 158,502 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,426. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $808.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.