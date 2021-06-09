Zacks: Brokerages Expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.44). Express reported earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Express by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Express during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Express by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

