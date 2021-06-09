Zacks: Brokerages Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post $24.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.01 million and the highest is $24.50 million. Venus Concept posted sales of $17.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year sales of $103.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.58 million to $103.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $125.43 million, with estimates ranging from $122.70 million to $128.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Venus Concept stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $3,525,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 5,787.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 891,300 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Venus Concept by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 196,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

