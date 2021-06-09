Zacks: Brokerages Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.26 Million

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post $24.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.01 million and the highest is $24.50 million. Venus Concept posted sales of $17.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year sales of $103.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.58 million to $103.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $125.43 million, with estimates ranging from $122.70 million to $128.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Venus Concept stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $3,525,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 5,787.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 891,300 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Venus Concept by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 196,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.