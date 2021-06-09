Zacks Investment Research Lowers Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) to Sell

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

AZRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $19.19 on Monday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $924.38 million, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 67,624 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth $6,526,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,410,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

