Zacks Investment Research Lowers Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) to Sell

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $405,053,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after purchasing an additional 829,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,548,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 266,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 56,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $11,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

