Zacks Investment Research Lowers Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Hold

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

WNEB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

WNEB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,026. The firm has a market cap of $207.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

