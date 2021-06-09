Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Buy

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Shares of ASX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 130,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.91. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

