Zealium Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $49,745.44 and approximately $9.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.65 or 0.00580291 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,447,755 coins and its circulating supply is 16,447,755 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

