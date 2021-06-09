Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total value of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $505.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

