ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Gap Up to $2.93

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $3.07. ZIOPHARM Oncology shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 42,848 shares trading hands.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The stock has a market cap of $750.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,560,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after buying an additional 3,575,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 101.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,262,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 299.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 632,132 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 122.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 539,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 712.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 538,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 472,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

