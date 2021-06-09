ZooKeeper (ZOO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $104,005.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $104,005.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00062427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.25 or 0.00221373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00209099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.85 or 0.01310279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,152.59 or 0.99989660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 15,727,888 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.