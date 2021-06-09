Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Christopher Codington Work Sells 2,495 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Codington Work also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $254,559.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $121,976.58.

ZUMZ opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 34,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Zumiez by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

