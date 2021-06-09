Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

ZUMZ stock opened at $49.16 on Monday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.24.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 5,300 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $254,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $136,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,982.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,610 shares of company stock valued at $12,138,114. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

