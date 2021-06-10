$0.03 EPS Expected for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Excellon Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of EXN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. 10,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,647. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 million and a PE ratio of -11.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXN. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 140,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Excellon Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

