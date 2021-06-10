-$0.05 EPS Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.58. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

