$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.10. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

LASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

LASR stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 2.53. nLIGHT has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,848 shares of company stock worth $590,646. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

