$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. Rackspace Technology posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 33,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,723. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.28.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,347,020.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.