$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSTL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,322. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $279.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,039.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

