$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 17.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of UBA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.63. 113,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.13 million, a P/E ratio of 93.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.12. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.