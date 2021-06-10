-$0.50 EPS Expected for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.71). Vivint Smart Home posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $343.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.13 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.76. 708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.18. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 36.6% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

